Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

As part of Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, U.S. Air Force Reserve dental personnel are working alongside their Nevician counterparts to deliver essential dental care while strengthening relationships across the Caribbean.

LAMAT, a health security cooperation engagement, enhances regional medical collaboration and professional integration among healthcare providers across Caribbean nations. For LAMAT 2026 dental teams, working in a resource-constrained environment encourages adaptability and shared learning while delivering meaningful care to local Nevician communities.

As the senior enlisted leader overseeing Air Force medical personnel in Nevis, U.S. Air Force Reserve Senior Master Sgt. Francesca Maliwanag, 349th Medical Squadron said LAMAT 26 represents more than a medical mission — it reflects a commitment to collaboration and people.

“LAMAT 26 strengthens our relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis at every level,” she said. “Yes, we’re here to provide care, but we’re also here to build trust. When our Airmen work side-by-side with local providers, we’re not just delivering services — we’re learning from one another and reinforcing a shared commitment to patient care.”

While humanitarian in nature, the mission directly supports military readiness as well.

“Providing dental care during LAMAT supports the broader mission of the Air Force — it improves relations with our host country, St. Kitts and Nevis, and it gives us the opportunity to work in an environment that’s very different from private practices or hospitals in the United States, where we typically have everything at our fingertips,” said U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Nicholas Lieb, 419th Medical Squadron Dental flight commander. “Here, we don’t necessarily have that. It challenges us to find workarounds and still take care of patients safely and effectively.”

Unlike a fixed-base clinic, the mission at Nevis requires adaptability, innovation and flexibility. Operating in a new environment means using different materials and instruments than they would normally have access to in the United States — a challenge that ultimately strengthens their capabilities.

“We’ve learned to repurpose instruments and adjust how we use certain tools,” Lieb explained. “Some items we would normally grab easily in the U.S. aren’t available here. The biggest adjustment has been working around limited X-ray capabilities and determining how to safely treat patients within those limitations. That has required creativity and flexibility.”

The four-member team provides a variety of services ranging from exams and cleanings to restorative procedures and urgent dental interventions, with prevention remaining a central focus.

The team treated 20 patients in its first two days of operations with patient volume expected to increase as word spreads and local school groups begin clinic visits.

“We’re focusing heavily on preventative care and community outreach, especially oral hygiene instruction for students and children,” Lieb added. “Preventative care makes a significant difference, especially for younger patients. Focusing on hygiene, diet, and nutrition early reduces long-term dental disease and future complications.”

Beyond clinical care, LAMAT reinforces the standing relationship between the United States and its Caribbean partners.

“When you’re entering another country to provide care, there can be uncertainty about how you’ll be received,” Lieb said. “But the people here — both patients and providers — have welcomed us with open arms and been incredibly supportive.”

Providing care to the people of Nevis has already proven meaningful to the entire team.

“We’ve only been here two days, but the experience has been great,” Lieb said. “Patients have been very receptive to us being here.”

Working side-by-side with host-nation healthcare professionals allows Air Force active duty and Reserve medical teams to exchange best practices, share clinical perspectives, and build professional relationships that continue after the mission concludes.

“Collaboration has been one of the most impactful parts of this mission,” Maliwanag said. “Our Airmen are seeing different approaches to care, different systems, and different resource realities. That kind of exposure builds cultural awareness and adaptability — skills that make them better professionals and stronger representatives of our Air Force.”

For Nevis residents, the presence of the U.S. Airmen means additional clinical capacity and direct collaboration with local providers.

“This mission creates mutual benefit,” Maliwanag furthered. “On a personal level, our Airmen are forming genuine connections with the people here. On a broader level, we’re demonstrating our commitment to being reliable partners. When communities see our professionalism, compassion, and willingness to serve, it strengthens trust — and trust is what will sustain long-term.”

For the flight commander, the impact extends beyond patient numbers.

“As the flight commander, it’s been extremely rewarding seeing my team make a difference in the community,” Lieb said. “We’re a small group here in Nevis, and seeing our technicians gain hands-on experience — experience they wouldn’t normally get during a standard reserve weekend — has been very beneficial for everyone.”

But the most powerful reminder of the mission’s value comes from the patients themselves.

“Seeing how receptive patients are to our care has been rewarding and reminds us why missions like this matter,” Lieb said. “There can be uncertainty about how people will feel about us being here, but their openness has been meaningful.

“Service is using what you’re trained to do for the benefit of others,” he added. “It means having a particular skill set and being willing to share it with another culture or group of people.”

Through partnership, and patient care, the Nevis dental team supporting LAMAT 26 is proving that readiness and relationships go hand in hand — one procedure, one student, and one smile at a time.