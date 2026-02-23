Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Andrew Hutchison, 419th Medical Squadron officer-in-charge of the Nevis dental team, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Courtney Hubenthal, 419th Medical Squadron dental technician, repair a dental filling on a Nevisian patient at Charlestown Dental Clinic in Charlestown, Nevis, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure was part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which connects U.S. Airmen with international partners, expanding deployed medical readiness and strengthening the health infrastructure of host nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)