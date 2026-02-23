Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Andrew Hutchison, 419th Medical Squadron officer-in-charge of the Nevis dental team, performs a filling repair on a Nevisian patient at Charlestown Dental Clinic in Charlestown, Nevis, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure was part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which embeds U.S. Air Force and Reserve Airmen alongside host-nation providers to deliver care, exchange best practices and strengthen long-term medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)