U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Andrew Hutchison, 419th Medical Squadron officer-in-charge of the Nevis dental team, performs a filling repair on a Nevisian patient at Charlestown Dental Clinic in Charlestown, Nevis, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure was part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which supports partner nations through medical outreach while strengthening deployed medical readiness and adaptability among participating Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9535447
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-IH091-1005
|Resolution:
|5504x8171
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTOWN, KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026
No keywords found.