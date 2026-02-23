Nevis, U.S. Dental Providers partner during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Reserve general dentist attached to the 419th Medical Squadron repairs a dental filling on a Nevisian patient at Charlestown Dental Clinic in Charlestown, Nevis, Feb. 24, 2026. This procedure was part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which strengthens host-nation healthcare systems while challenging U.S. Air Force and Reserve Airmen to adapt and deliver safe, effective care in a resource-constrained environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)