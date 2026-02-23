Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners

The 2025 Polaris Award service-level recipients pose during an awards ceremony at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. The awards are based on the four Guardian Values of Character, Connection, Commitment and Courage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)
