Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, recognize representatives of Team Archer, 37th Tactical Intelligence Squadron, at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. Team Archer was awarded the Team Excellence Award for exemplifying the four Guardian Values included in the Space Force’s annual Polaris Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)