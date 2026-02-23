Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, pose with the 2025 Polaris Award service-level recipients during an awards ceremony at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. The awards are based on the four Guardian Values of Character, Connection, Commitment and Courage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)