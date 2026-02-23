U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, recognize Spc. 4 Logan Pinder at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. Pinder was awarded the Commitment Award, one of four Guardian Values included in the Space Force’s annual Polaris Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9534802
|VIRIN:
|260223-F-CO632-1018
|Resolution:
|5785x3849
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Malia Heemsoth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.