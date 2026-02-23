Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, recognize Spc. 4 Logan Pinder at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. Pinder was awarded the Commitment Award, one of four Guardian Values included in the Space Force’s annual Polaris Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)