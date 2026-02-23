Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, recognize Sgt. Michael Campos at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. Campos was awarded the Connection Award, one of four Guardian Values included in the Space Force’s annual Polaris Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)