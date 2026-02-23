Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, recognize Maj. Adriane Payn at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. Payn was awarded the Character Award, one of four Guardian Values included in the Space Force’s annual Polaris Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)