    Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners [Image 1 of 10]

    Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, right, recognize Maj. Adriane Payn at the Air Force Association’s Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026. Payn was awarded the Character Award, one of four Guardian Values included in the Space Force’s annual Polaris Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9534799
    VIRIN: 260223-F-CO632-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force recognizes 2025 Polaris Award winners [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Malia Heemsoth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF
    AFA
    Polaris Awards
    AFAColorado
    AFAColorado26

