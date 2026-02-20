RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shayne Carroll (center), 308th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks with members of a Royal Canadian Air Force delegation while touring the build site for the new 309th Fighter Squadron during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The engagement reinforced Luke Air Force Base’s role as a central hub for allied fifth-generation fighter training and international cooperation. Discussions focused on how combined training environments help strengthen partnerships and advance shared security interests across North America and beyond. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)