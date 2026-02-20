RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeff Smyth, RCAF chief of air and space force development, speaks with U.S. Air Force pilots during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Leaders discussed how training alongside U.S. Airmen at Luke will strengthen interoperability and ensure both forces can operate seamlessly in future operations. Visits like these underscores the importance of building trust and coordination early, ensuring allied forces are prepared to execute together when called upon. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)