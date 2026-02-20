(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots and Members of a Royal Canadian Air Force delegation tour the build site for the new 309th Fighter Squadron during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Touring facilities and future infrastructure allowed the delegation to gain insight into how shared standards and tactics are developed through integrated training. Discussions focused on how combined training environments help strengthen partnerships and advance shared security interests across North America and beyond. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9533191
    VIRIN: 260218-F-CQ970-1141
    Resolution: 5668x3771
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery