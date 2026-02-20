RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots and Members of a Royal Canadian Air Force delegation tour the build site for the new 309th Fighter Squadron during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Touring facilities and future infrastructure allowed the delegation to gain insight into how shared standards and tactics are developed through integrated training. Discussions focused on how combined training environments help strengthen partnerships and advance shared security interests across North America and beyond. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)