    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeff Smyth, RCAF chief of air and space force development, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. John Ryan, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, prior to attending a wing mission brief during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Discussions focused on how combined training environments help strengthen partnerships and advance shared security interests across North America and beyond. Engagements like this continue to build the foundation for future Royal Canadian Air Force training at Luke, reinforcing the installation's role in preparing allied airpower. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026
    Photo ID: 9533188
    VIRIN: 260218-F-CQ970-1028
    Resolution: 5430x3613
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
