RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeff Smyth, RCAF chief of air and space force development, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. John Ryan, 56th Fighter Wing deputy commander, prior to attending a wing mission brief during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Discussions focused on how combined training environments help strengthen partnerships and advance shared security interests across North America and beyond. Engagements like this continue to build the foundation for future Royal Canadian Air Force training at Luke, reinforcing the installation’s role in preparing allied airpower. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)