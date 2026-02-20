RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Canadian Air Force Col. Barry Leonard (left), Canadian forces air and space attaché, speaks with a RCAF pilot while touring the build site for the new 309th Fighter Squadron during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The engagement reinforced Luke Air Force Base’s role as a central hub for allied fifth-generation fighter training and international cooperation. Engagements like this continue to build the foundation for future RCAF training at Luke, reinforcing the installation’s role in preparing allied airpower. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)