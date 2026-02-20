(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Royal Canadian Air Force Col. Barry Leonard (left), Canadian forces air and space attaché, speaks with a RCAF pilot while touring the build site for the new 309th Fighter Squadron during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The engagement reinforced Luke Air Force Base’s role as a central hub for allied fifth-generation fighter training and international cooperation. Engagements like this continue to build the foundation for future RCAF training at Luke, reinforcing the installation’s role in preparing allied airpower. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9533193
    VIRIN: 260218-F-CQ970-1184
    Resolution: 5668x3771
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration
    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery