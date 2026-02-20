RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shayne Carroll (left), 308th Fighter Squadron commander, and Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeff Smyth (right), RCAF chief of air and space force development, discuss the facilities under construction during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 309th Fighter Squadron is set to be the home of future RCAF and USAF integrated pilot training. Touring facilities and future infrastructure allowed the delegation to gain insight into how shared standards and tactics are developed through integrated training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero).