    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration [Image 5 of 7]

    RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shayne Carroll (left), 308th Fighter Squadron commander, and Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeff Smyth (right), RCAF chief of air and space force development, discuss the facilities under construction during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 309th Fighter Squadron is set to be the home of future RCAF and USAF integrated pilot training. Touring facilities and future infrastructure allowed the delegation to gain insight into how shared standards and tactics are developed through integrated training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9533192
    VIRIN: 260218-F-CQ970-1158
    Resolution: 5008x3332
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force base

