RCAF Delegates Visit Luke in Preparation for Future Fighter Integration

Royal Canadian Air Force Col. Barry Leonard, Canadian forces air and space attaché, attends a wing mission brief during a base visit, Feb. 18, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The visit highlighted the growing partnership between the United States and Canada as the Royal Canadian Air Force prepares to join Luke’s integrated F-35 training program. Bringing Canadian pilots into Luke’s training enterprise will further enhance coalition readiness and deepen long-standing defense relationships between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Elias Carrero)