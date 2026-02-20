163d ATKW AoC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, Commander of the 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, receives his first salute from a formation of over 900 Airmen as he assumes command of the wing at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2026. The first salute is a long-standing military tradition in which Airmen render the first salute to the incoming commander, symbolizing respect and the formal acceptance of the commander’s authority.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)