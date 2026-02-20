163d ATKW AoC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, California Air National Guard, assumes command of the 163d Attack Wing during a ceremony held at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2026. Assayag, served as the deputy commander prior to his selection as the Wing commander, and is a pilot with more than 2,350 military flying hours, including more than 350 combat flying hours while service in numerous overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)