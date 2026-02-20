163d ATKW AoC

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Keith Chickasaw, assistant adjutant general – Air, California Air National Guard, passes the guidon to Col. Joshua Assayag, signifying his assumption of command of the 163d Attack Wing at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2026. An assumption of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that formally transfers authority and responsibility to a commander by passing the units guidon. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
