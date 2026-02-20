163d ATKW AoC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edgardo Gutierrez, 163d Mission Support Group 1st Sgt., California Air National Guard, presents the 163d MSG guidon during the assumption of command ceremony for Col. Joshua Assayag taking command of the 163d Attack Wing, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2026. An assumption of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that formally transfers authority and responsibility to a commander by passing the unit’s guidon. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)