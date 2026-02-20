163d ATKW AoC

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Joshua Leibiwitz, 163d Operational Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, leads a formation of over 900 Airmen from the 163d Attack Wing during an assumption of command ceremony for Col. Joshua Assayag at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2026. An assumption of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that formally transfers authority and responsibility to a commander by passing the unit’s guidon. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|02.21.2026
|02.22.2026 17:10
|9531439
|260221-Z-RZ465-1189
|7414x4943
|4.92 MB
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
