163d ATKW AoC

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, 163d Attack Wing commander, California Air National Guard, speaks to a formation of over 900 Airmen about his commitment to service and successfully completing the mission during his assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2026. Assayag will lead the 163d ATKW to support three federal missions and provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, as well as tactical combat support to commanders and war fighters around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)