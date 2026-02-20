163d ATKW AoC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, 163d Attack Wing commander, California Air National Guard, speaks to a formation of over 900 Airmen about his commitment to service and successfully completing the mission during his assumption of command ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2026. An assumption of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that formally transfers authority and responsibility to a commander by passing the unit’s guidon. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)