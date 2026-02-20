(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Mejía, a combat engineer assigned to 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, breaches a simulated door with an M500 shotgun during training at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama incorporates coordinated combined training events alongside Panamanian partners to support regional readiness at the invitation of the Panamanian government. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9530594
    VIRIN: 260211-A-GF241-4929
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques, by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Engineers
    U.S. Marine Corps
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

