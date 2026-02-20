U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Timberlake, a squad leader assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, observes Subteniente Bryan Ponce, a member of Infantería de Marina de Panamá, prepares a breaching charge at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The training contributes to long-term cooperation by improving combined readiness and professional collaboration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)