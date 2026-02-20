U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An explosive charge is detonated during a breaching training at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The training, which was conducted with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Combat Engineers Battalion and members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, strengthens interoperability and coordination through combined, partner-led instruction. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)