An explosive charge is detonated during a breaching training at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The training, which was conducted with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Combat Engineers Battalion and members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, strengthens interoperability and coordination through combined, partner-led instruction. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9530592
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-GF241-6637
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.