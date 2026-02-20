U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

Subteniente Bryan Ponce, a member of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, prepares a breaching charge at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The activity advances bilateral security efforts by fostering interoperability through invited, combined training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
