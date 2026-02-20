Date Taken: 02.11.2026 Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:06 Photo ID: 9530581 VIRIN: 260211-A-GF241-2338 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 8.9 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.