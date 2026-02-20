U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá assemble a breaching charge at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. U.S. Marines worked alongside members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá to support combined training by developing shared techniques and reinforcing interoperability between partner forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)