(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques [Image 3 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    Members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá prepare to breach a simulated door during breaching training at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The training, which was conducted with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Combat Engineers Battalion, strengthens interoperability and coordination through combined, partner-led instruction. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9530585
    VIRIN: 260211-A-GF241-2007
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques
    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    U.S. Marine Corps
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery