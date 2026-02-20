U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá prepare to breach a simulated door during breaching training at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The training, which was conducted with U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Combat Engineers Battalion, strengthens interoperability and coordination through combined, partner-led instruction. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)