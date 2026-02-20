U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners train on breaching techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Jarvis, a combat engineer assigned to 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, loads an M500 shotgun during breaching training at Horoko range, Panamá, Feb. 11, 2026. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama incorporates coordinated combined training events alongside Panamanian partners to support regional readiness at the invitation of the Panamanian government. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)