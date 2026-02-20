Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Musician Colin Wise, from Hampshire, Illinois, and Master Chief Musician Christopher Sala, from Wilbraham, Massachusetts, perform a duet with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.