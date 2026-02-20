Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Joseph Guimaraes, from Boca Raton, Florida, gives an interview to local media prior to the start of the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy and to celebrate the service of all Sailors past and present.