Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour

Capt. Robert “Seph” Coats and Musician 1st Class Madeline Jarzembak greet the audience following the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.