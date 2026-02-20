Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musicians 1st Class Sean White, from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Jonathan Webber, from Memphis, Tennessee, perform with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.