(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour [Image 2 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Zachary Harris, from Owasso, Oklahoma, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 23:57
    Photo ID: 9530373
    VIRIN: 260220-N-OA196-3002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.88 MB
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour
    Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery