Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour

The United States Navy Band performs at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts. Tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to reach areas of the country that might not have a naval presence, connecting communities to their U.S. Navy, honoring veterans, and while remembering those Sailors serving around the world keeping our nation safe and free.