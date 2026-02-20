Musician 1st Class Joseph Guimaraes, from Boca Raton, Florida, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 23:57
|Photo ID:
|9530385
|VIRIN:
|260220-N-OA196-3056
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band performs in Erie on Northeast tour [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.