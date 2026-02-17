U.S. Air Force Capt. Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Chaplain, placed ashes on Master Sgt. Todd Graham, Air Combat Command Operations Division, during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. The observance provided Airmen a moment of reflection and spiritual resilience while operating in a training environment designed to mirror real-world deployment conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
Pray like you Practice, Practice like you Pray
