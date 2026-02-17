U.S. Air Force Capt. Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Chaplain, provided Ash Wednesday services to service members during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. The Mass strengthened unit cohesion by bringing Airmen together in fellowship during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
Pray like you Practice, Practice like you Pray
