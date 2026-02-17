Pray like you Practice, Practice like you Pray

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Chaplain, provided Ash Wednesday services to service members during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. The Mass strengthened unit cohesion by bringing Airmen together in fellowship during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)