Pray like you Practice, Practice like you Pray

Photo By Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde | U.S. Air Force Chaplain Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, provides Saturday service to military members during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 14, 2026. The service provided Airmen an opportunity to maintain spiritual resilience and strengthen morale while operating in a deployed training environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. - In the middle of long shifts and simulated combat operations, U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Chaplain, provided time for Airmen to pause, reflect and reconnect with their faith during Bamboo Eagle 26-1.

Inside a makeshift tent, Airmen gathered for a special Saturday Catholic Mass as well as an Ash Wednesday service reminding Airmen that even in mission critical conditions, spiritual care remains part of the mission.

The service offered more than tradition; it provided familiarity, grounding Airmen who are training to operate in long hours with high stress situations.

“We learn from the Air Force the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness, spiritual, physical, mental, and social,” Vo explains “The Airmen work more than usual. The level of stress is higher because they’re away from family. It’s important to provide spiritual needs to the Airman during these times.”

Bamboo Eagle pushes units to adapt quickly and operate in contested environments, testing not just equipment and tactics, but the personnel and Airman on the front lines. Spiritual readiness plays a key role in that preparation.

“The U.S. Air Force Chaplains Corps provides worship services, counseling, unique engagements and spiritual fitness. All these help Airmen reduce stress to focus on the mission” said Vo. “The Airmen are not home during deployment, it’s important to give them a place to observe and practice their faith even if they’re away from home. It’s important to help ease the burdens and stress during the deployment to fulfill their obligations.” The Ash Wednesday observance carried significant weight. Airmen stepped forward to receive ashes, giving a brief moment to reflect and pray from the fast paced tempo of the exercise operations happening on the outside.

While Vo provided service onAsh Wednesday for Catholic service members wanting to participate, he also provided Airmen of all spiritual beliefs a place to rest and recover. Chaplain support during Agile Flag mirrors what service members can expect downrange. By incorporating worship services into the exercise, leaders ensure Airmen understand that taking care of their spiritual well-being is not separate from the mission but a crucial aspect to mission success.