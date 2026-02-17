Chaplain Provides Agile Mass

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, provided Saturday mass to military members during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 14, 2026. The chaplain’s ministry ensured Airmen had continued access to worship services despite the demands of the training environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)