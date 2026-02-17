(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplain Provides Agile Mass

    Chaplain Provides Agile Mass

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, provides Saturday service to military members during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 14, 2026. The service demonstrated how religious support teams sustain morale and readiness during high-tempo training operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026
    Photo ID: 9528180
    VIRIN: 260214-F-DA718-1003
    Resolution: 5997x3373
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Provides Agile Mass [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pray like you Practice, Practice like you Pray

