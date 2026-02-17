Chaplain Provides Agile Mass

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, provides Saturday service to military members during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 14, 2026. The service demonstrated how religious support teams sustain morale and readiness during high-tempo training operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
Pray like you Practice, Practice like you Pray
