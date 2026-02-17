Chaplain Provides Agile Mass

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Peter Vo, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, provided communion bread to military members during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 14, 2026. The mass strengthened unit cohesion by bringing Airmen together in fellowship during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)