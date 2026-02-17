POL Pumps Liquid Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Camille Leake, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution fuels manager, provides fuel truck guidance during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. The coordinated movement of fuel assets demonstrates logistical precision required to sustain airpower in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)