POL Pumps Liquid Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Camille Leake, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution fuels manager, and Airman 1st Class Brian McDaniel, 633d LRS POL distribution fuels operator fuel an aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. Refueling operations enable aircraft to return to the fight quickly, sustaining the exercise’s operational tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)