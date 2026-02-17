POL Pumps Liquid Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian McDaniel, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution, prepares to fuel an aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. The coordinated effort during the exercise reflects the squadron’s ability to operate effectively in expeditionary conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)