POL Pumps Liquid Power

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian McDaniel, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution, prepares to fuel an aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. Operating the fuel tank control valve ensures precise regulation of fuel, enabling safe and efficient transfer operations during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)