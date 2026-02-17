U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian McDaniel, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution fuels operator, prepares to fuel an aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. The operation highlights the importance of fuel accountability and safety standards that directly support mission success during large-scale readiness exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9527962
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-DA718-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POL Pumps Liquid Power [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.