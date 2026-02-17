POL Pumps Liquid Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brian McDaniel, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils, and lubricants distribution fuels operator, prepares to fuel an aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 18, 2026. The operation highlights the importance of fuel accountability and safety standards that directly support mission success during large-scale readiness exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)